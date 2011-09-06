BRATISLAVA, Sept 6 Armenia scored four
second-half goals on Tuesday to crush Slovakia and keep alive
their hopes of reaching the Euro 2012 finals.
Slovakia dominated play in the first half in Zilina but paid
the price for wasted chances by Napoli's Marek Hamsik and
Liverpool's Martin Skrtel.
Armenia, who had started the day three points behind
Slovakia in Group B, turned the tables in the second half of the
game, with Yura Movsisyan opening the score for the visitors in
the 57th minute.
Shakhtar Donetsk's Henrik Mkhitaryan scored the second goal
in the 70th before Gevorg Ghazaryan made it 3-0 with 10 minutes
to play and 24-year-old Artur Sarkisov concluded the rout in
injury time.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Clare Fallon)