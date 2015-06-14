LJUBLJANA, June 14 England striker Wayne Rooney moved within one goal of equalling their all-time scoring record when his late strike secured a 3-2 win in Slovenia and kept up the Group E leaders' 100 percent record in Euro 2016 qualifying on Sunday.

England midfielder Jack Wilshere earlier twice smashed the ball into the top corner from outside the area as the visitors moved within touching distance of the finals in France on 18 points from six games, nine above second-placed Slovenia.

Milivoje Novakovic had coolly given the hosts a 37th-minute lead after a series of England errors and Nejc Pecnik made it 2-2 late on before a defensive howler set up Rooney for his 48th England goal, one behind record goalscorer Bobby Charlton. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)