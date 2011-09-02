LJUBLJANA, Sept 2 Estonia edged back into
contention in Euro 2012 qualifying Group C with a 2-1 victory
away to Slovenia on Friday.
With Italy running away with the group, second place and a
possible berth in next year's finals looks like becoming hotly
contested with two points separating Slovenia and second from
bottom Northern Ireland.
Slovenia dominated early on but fell behind to a penalty by
Konstantin Vassiljev after a foul by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic
in the 29th minute.
Tim Matavz levelled for Slovenia with 12 minutes of normal
time remaining but their celebrations were cut short when
substitute Ats Purje fired home after 81 minutes for Estonia.
Slovenia remain in second place in the group with 11 points
but are now level pegging with Serbia who are behind on goal
difference after winning 1-0 in Northern Ireland.
Estonia have 10 points in fourth spot.
