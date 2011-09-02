LJUBLJANA, Sept 2 Estonia edged back into contention in Euro 2012 qualifying Group C with a 2-1 victory away to Slovenia on Friday.

With Italy running away with the group, second place and a possible berth in next year's finals looks like becoming hotly contested with two points separating Slovenia and second from bottom Northern Ireland.

Slovenia dominated early on but fell behind to a penalty by Konstantin Vassiljev after a foul by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in the 29th minute.

Tim Matavz levelled for Slovenia with 12 minutes of normal time remaining but their celebrations were cut short when substitute Ats Purje fired home after 81 minutes for Estonia.

Slovenia remain in second place in the group with 11 points but are now level pegging with Serbia who are behind on goal difference after winning 1-0 in Northern Ireland.

Estonia have 10 points in fourth spot.

