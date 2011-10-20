BERNE, Switzerland, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Smoking will be completely banned at stadiums during Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, UEFA said on Thursday.

"UEFA...will enforce a complete ban on the use, sale or promotion of tobacco in all stadia involved in UEFA EURO 2012," said European soccer's governing body in a statement.

"The regulation will apply without exception to all spaces within stadia perimeters, both indoors and outdoors."

UEFA, which in contrast allows smoking at matches in the Champions League, said the policy had been drawn up with the World Health Organisation, World Heart Federation and the European Healthy Stadia Network.

"A tobacco-free EURO 2012 is about respecting the health of our spectators and everyone else involved in the tournament," said UEFA President Michel Platini.

"We uphold the highest standards of health, safety and comfort at our flagship tournament, and tobacco does not fit within them."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Martyn Herman; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories