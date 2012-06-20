By Iain Rogers
| GNIEWINO, Poland, June 20
GNIEWINO, Poland, June 20 The Spanish and French
players would be delighted if France defender Eric Abidal, who
is recovering from a liver transplant, came to Saturday's Euro
2012 quarter-final in Donetsk, Spain reserve goalkeeper Victor
Valdes said on Wednesday.
Valdes, a team mate of Abidal's at Barcelona, said the
operation to remove a tumour from his liver and his subsequent
transplant had been a "very tough time" and he hoped the
32-year-old would be able to make a return to action before
long.
"He is continuing with his recuperation but I hope he can
come to the match," Valdes told a news conference at Spain's
training base in Gniewino, northern Poland.
"With everything that happened it has been a very tough time
and it would be a great joy for both teams to see him in the
stands," he added.
"I just want to send him and his family and friends words of
support and the most important thing is that he gets well so
that he can return to playing with us once more as soon as
possible.
"He brings very positive things to a team as a person and a
footballer and it's a shame he is not able to play this match."
Abidal was invited to France's Group D game against Sweden
in Kiev on Tuesday, which they lost 2-0, but he did not attend
the match.
The French football federation said it did not yet know
whether he would be at the game against Spain, who as well as
Valdes have Barca players Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Cesc Fabregas,
Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Pedro in their squad.
Abidal has played 61 times for France and was part of the
team that finished runners-up at the 2006 World Cup. He also
played in Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)