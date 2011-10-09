* Real Madrid centre back injured in training
* Player will miss Tuesday's game against Scotland
* Alonso trains normally despite gashed shin
(Updates after evening training session)
MADRID, Oct 9 Spain defender Raul Albiol
fractured a cheek bone in training on Sunday and is out of
Tuesday's Euro 2012 qualifier against Scotland in Alicante.
The Real Madrid centre back had a scan that confirmed the
fracture and has left the national team's training camp, Real
said in a statement on their website (www.realmadrid.com).
The Spanish club did not say how long he might be sidelined.
Midfielder Xabi Alonso, Albiol's Real team mate, trained
normally in Sunday's evening session despite sustaining a gashed
shin in Friday's 2-0 win against Czech Republic.
"Alonso trained without any apparent discomfort and said he
felt fine, although he was wearing a large bandage on his right
leg," the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on its website
(www.rfef.es).
Fullback Sergio Ramos, another Real player, trained apart
from the rest of the squad after being substituted at halftime
in Prague as a precaution but should be back with his team mates
for Monday's session in Alicante, the RFEF added.
Spain, the world and European champions, qualified for the
Euro 2012 finals in Ukraine and Poland with two games to spare
and top Group I with a perfect 21 points from seven matches.
With one game to play, Scotland are second on 11 points and
a win against Spain would secure them a playoff berth. Czech
Republic, who play in Lithuania on Tuesday, are third on 10.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Ed Osmond)