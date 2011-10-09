MADRID Oct 9 Spain defender Raul Albiol suffered a blow to the face on Sunday during a training session ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2012 qualifier against Scotland, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said.

The Real Madrid centre back was taken for a precautionary scan to see whether there had been any bone damage, the RFEF said on their website (www.rfef.es).

The world and European champions qualified for the Euro 2012 finals in Ukraine and Poland with two games to spare and top Group I with a perfect 21 points from seven matches.

With one match to play, Scotland are second on 11 points and a win in Alicante would secure them a playoff berth. Czech Republic, who play in Lithuania on Tuesday, are third on 10. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Clare Fallon)