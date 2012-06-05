By Iain Rogers
| GNIEWINO, Poland, June 5
GNIEWINO, Poland, June 5 The people of Gniewino
welcomed European champions Spain to their sleepy town in
northern Poland on Tuesday with a ceremony featuring a brass
band, pom-pom waving girls and children dressed in traditional
costume.
On a chilly evening with the sun setting, the team bus
rolled up at around 8.30 p.m. local time with around 500 excited
soccer fans, many dressed in the red and yellow of Spain and
some with painted faces, lining the road.
Spain's towering striker Fernando Llorente was presented
with a basket of bread, drawing laughter and applause from his
fellow players, who were sporting dark suits, white shirts and
dark blue ties.
"The Spanish team is amazing," Tomek Delgardt, a 26-year-old
local bank employee, told Reuters.
Delgardt added that he was a fan of Arsenal and said the
former captain of the English Premier League club, Cesc
Fabregas, was his favourite Spanish player.
Situated about 10 kilometres from the Baltic coast in
thickly wooded, hilly countryside dotted with lakes, Gniewino is
about an hour's drive from Gdansk, the port city where Spain
play their Group C matches against Italy, Ireland and Croatia.
It boasts a "sports hotel" with facilities good enough to
win approval from UEFA for use at Euro 2012 and Spain will train
there against a backdrop of a crop of giant wind turbines
slicing through the air near their training pitch.
When not tapping away on their laptops, iPads or smart
phones or playing their customary card games, players will also
have the use of a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a sauna complex,
massage facilities and two fitness rooms.
Spain's setup in Gniewino is similar to the one in
Potchefstroom, South Africa, the leafy university town where
they were based for their triumphant World Cup campaign in 2010.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)