GNIEWINO, Poland, June 24 With the Spanish players resting after travelling back to Poland from Donetsk overnight, some of the backroom staff who have contributed to the team's recent triumphs got their 15 minutes of fame on Sunday at the world and European champions' training base.

Coach Vicente del Bosque was also given a well-earned breather and his number two, Toni Grande, was joined at a news conference by physio Javier Minano, goalkeeping coach Jose Manuel Ochotorena and Paco Jimenez, who conducts research into Spain's opponents.

Grande, who worked under Del Bosque at Real Madrid, gave predictable answers about Spain's semi-final opponents Portugal, insisting they had more to them than Cristiano Ronaldo.

More interestingly, he was asked about how he and the rest of the staff manage to keep players like Juan Mata, Fernando Llorente and Victor Valdes motivated when they are fixtures with their clubs but rarely get a look in with the national team.

"Players who don't play are always in a difficult situation," the gravelly-voiced 64-year-old said.

"We have known most of them for years now and even though they are indispensable for their clubs the dignity of their behaviour here sets them apart," he added.

"We try to lift their spirits but they contribute too with a positive attitude."

Ochotorena continued the theme, discussing the time he spends training with Spanish reserve keepers Valdes and Pepe Reina, who know they have little chance of ousting captain and number one keeper Iker Casillas.

"The day to day relationship we have is very satisfactory because what they bring to the team is outstanding," he said.

"Sometimes it's hard to know which keepers, who are starters for their clubs but have a different role in the national team, to call up," added the 50-year-old, who kept goal for Spanish sides including Real, Valencia and Racing Santander.

"The work of both is of the very highest quality. They bring a lot to the squad and we value that."

Physio Minano, 44, explained that after the effort of Saturday's 2-0 win against France his job now was to make sure the players were at peak fitness for the semi-final.

"After the match we had as many as 14 different programs of recuperation needed, one for each of the players," he added.

"What we try to do is make sure they have the same routine as with their clubs.

"In the group sessions, we also try to make sure a player is in the best condition possible to recuperate properly." (Editing by Ed Osmond)