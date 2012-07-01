By Nigel Davies
| MADRID, July 1
MADRID, July 1 A sea of red and yellow filled
the streets of Madrid late on Sunday as many Spaniards, draped
in the colours of the national flag, celebrated their team's
Euro 2012 triumph and forgot for a moment about the country's
deep economic woes.
A 4-0 drubbing of Italy saw Spain retain their European
Championship title, underlining the country's dominance of the
soccer stage after winning the World Cup in South Africa two
years ago.
Spain's sporting success has brought relief to a country
where one in four workers are out of a job, and whose fragile
banking system has needed European support of up to 100 billion
euros ($126.91 billion).
For a moment, Spaniards could not care less about the
economy, and looked forward to extending their run of three
trophies in a row to the next World Cup to be held in 2014 in
Brazil.
"We are the best, and we've made history. Now let's go and
win it in Brazil. We're getting used to this, maybe that's why
the celebrations aren't so big as after the last World Cup,"
said a jubilant Ivan Rodriguez, 33, surrounded by beaming
compatriots.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who attended the match, said
he would try to attend celebrations in Madrid on Monday despite
being busy trying to resolve "the European mess."
He has urged Spaniards to be patient as austerity measures
bite into people's incomes and the effects of a labour reform
take time to feed into the economy.
Yet growing unrest has been seen, with protesters bursting
into an annual meeting of Bankia on Friday after losing money on
their investments when the bank became the country's biggest
banking failure applying for 19 billion euros of state aid.
Even after the overwhelming Euro 2012 final victory for
Spain the economic backdrop and the risk premium the country
pays for its debt compared with rich euro zone peers Germany was
still on people's minds.
"It's an amazing result," said Luis Macarro, a 41-year-old
mechanic dressed in red outside a bar in central Madrid where
clients were filling up the local plaza and car horns deafened
chatter. "We're above everyone right now. Tomorrow you will see
the debt spread with Germany fall 100 points."
The Spanish team will return home from Ukraine on Monday and
will celebrate with fans in the evening in central Madrid.
($1 = 0.7880 euros)
