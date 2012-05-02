MADRID May 2 Vicente del Bosque pledged
continuity when he succeeded Luis Aragones after Spain's victory
at Euro 2008 and delivered spectacularly by leading the Iberian
nation to their first World Cup triumph in South Africa two
years later.
Under the mild-mannered, avuncular 61-year-old, the Spanish
have swept to 44 wins in 52 matches, including a perfect eight
victories in their Euro 2012 qualifiers, and have racked up 131
goals and conceded just 41.
While Aragones favoured a brasher style and provoked his
players to inspire them, Del Bosque is more the kindly father
figure, quietly coaxing the best out of his hugely talented
squad and successfully fostering a harmonious atmosphere.
The only two blots on his record in competitive games are a
2-0 defeat against United States at the 2009 Confederations Cup
and a 1-0 reverse to Switzerland in their opening group match in
South Africa.
There have also been two blots on their friendly record
with a 4-0 defeat to Portugal and a 4-1 loss to Argentina, but
he could argue he was using those games to fine tune and
experiment.
Despite the shock of any of those setbacks, he resisted the
temptation to tinker with Spain's fast-flowing, possession-based
playing style, triumphantly leading the team on to a dramatic
1-0 victory in the final against Netherlands.
"A coach is only worth as much as his players," Del Bosque,
who is planning to remain in the job for the 2014 World Cup in
Brazil, told Reuters in an interview recently.
"In this case of course we have some very good players and
they make all the people around them better," the former Real
Madrid coach added.
"I am enjoying what I do and I have the passion to keep
working so that every day I can bring something to the team."
The son of a railway worker father, Salamanca-born Del
Bosque is admired for his honesty, discipline, strong work ethic
and serenity and is gracious both in victory and defeat.
He reads widely over the media coverage of Spain's
performances, is publicly respectful of others' opinions,
however they are expressed, and willing to take on board
criticism and consider changing tactics where needed.
A Real man through and through, Del Bosque has not let
allegiance to his former club, whom he coached to two Champions
League and two league titles, colour his attitude to the
national side.
He has proved equally capable of getting the best from Real
players such as captain Iker Casillas, right back Sergio Ramos
and midfielder Xabi Alonso as from key squad members like Xavi,
Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol, who play for
Real's arch rivals Barcelona.
