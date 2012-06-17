By Iain Rogers
GDANSK, June 17 A German newspaper wrote
recently that in crisis-hit Spain, with its floundering
politicians and discredited royal family, the only figure of
authority who retains the respect of the nation is national
soccer coach Vicente del Bosque.
Del Bosque looked uncomfortable when asked about the paper's
opinion at a news conference on Sunday and played down his own
and his team's significance.
The fact remains, however, that many suffering Spaniards are
sorely in need of the kind of morale boost winning Euro 2012
would provide and Del Bosque is the man who can deliver.
Unemployment, particularly among young people, is
punishingly high, the nation's banks have had to be rescued and
the country itself is increasingly in danger of needing a
bailout of its own.
"We are just players and in my case just the coach," Del
Bosque said.
"Of course we want to represent our country in the best way
possible, nothing more," the gruff 61-year-old added.
Striker Fernando Torres, one of the most popular players in
the team, spoke about the economic crisis at an earlier news
conference and said he and his team mates were well aware of how
some of their compatriots were struggling.
"We have family and people we know who are going through a
tough time and we listen to what the fans who come to training
to watch us are saying," he added.
"If (winning Euro 2012) can be a way of escape for them and
take attention away from their problems it's an extra motivation
for us.
"Hopefully football can continue to be a uniting factor for
the Spanish people at a difficult time and if we can put a smile
on people's faces then so much the better."
Spain are level with Croatia on four points at the top of
Group C ahead of their clash in Gdansk on Monday.
Italy, who play eliminated Ireland, are third on two points
and will be knocked out if Spain and Croatia play out a scoring
draw of two goals each or more.
