MADRID May 26 Barcelona midfielder Cesc
Fabregas is set to miss a big chunk of Spain's preparations for
Euro 2012 after being ruled out for seven to 10 days with a
hamstring strain, the Spanish club said on Saturday.
Fabregas picked up the injury when he came on for the last
10 minutes of Barca's 3-0 King's Cup final win over Athletic
Bilbao on Friday.
The former Arsenal player is likely to be named on Sunday in
Spain's final 23-man squad to defend their title in Poland and
Ukraine next month.
Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has so far been unable to
call up players from Barca and Bilbao because of the Cup final,
and has two warm-up matches left against South Korea and China
before they open their Group C campaign against Italy on June
10.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)