DONETSK, June 27 For a perpetual substitute Cesc
Fabregas has a habit of making match-winning contributions when
it counts most for Spain.
His winning penalty against Portugal in the Euro 2012
semi-final shootout on Wednesday added to a collection that
includes setting up the winner in the 2010 World Cup final.
Italy, possible opponents in Sunday's final, will also
remember his winning spot-kick after coming off the bench in
their quarter-final at the last European Championship.
"I had a funny feeling about the penalties and I was
thinking about them this afternoon. That life has given me
another chance like this is really incredible," Fabregas said
after Spain's 4-2 shootout victory.
"When I stepped up to take the penalty I said to the ball
that we had to make history and it shouldn't let me down. They
told me initially to take the second one but I said no give me
the fifth as I had this premonition."
Fabregas' faith proved better placed than Portugal's in
keeping Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo in reserve for the
final spot-kick.
The world's most expensive player and Euro 2012 joint top
scorer ahead of Wednesday's semi-final had to stand and watch
helplessly as the Barcelona man put an end to the contest.
Portugal coach Paulo Bento knocked back criticism of his
captain not being employed earlier in the shootout.
"Well we had this plan and if it would have been 4-4 and he
would have taken the last penalty we would talk in a different
way," he told a news conference.
Spain's other hero was Sergio Ramos who followed the example
set by Italy's Andre Pirlo against England in nervelessly
dinking the ball gently over the goalkeeper.
It was all the braver for his having missed one of the
penalties in Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final
elimination by Bayern Munich just over a month ago.
"I had absolutely no doubts. I wanted to take one because I
have always been ready to and I wanted to prove it."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers and Cristina Fuentes; writing by
Patrick Graham)