WARSAW, June 21 Facts and figures ahead of the
third Euro 2012 quarter-final match between Spain and France at
the Donbass Arena in Donetsk on Saturday (1845 GMT):
* Though Spain have a positive record over France overall in
head-to heads (13 wins to 11 defeats in 30 matches), they have
never beaten the French in a competitive game, losing five out
of six and drawing the other.
* Spain and France first met in a competitive match in the
Euro 84 final in Paris when France won their first major title
with a 2-0 victory. They have met twice at Euro finals since -
in 1996 when they drew 1-1 in Leeds and in 2000 when France won
2-1 in Bruges. France also won their only encounter at a World
Cup finals in 2006 by 3-1 in Hannover.
* Since losing their opening match at the 2010 World Cup
finals in South Africa to Switzerland, world and European
champions Spain are unbeaten in 17 competitive games, winning 16
of them. They have conceded a mere eight goals in that run.
* Spain, so often lauded for their attacking football, have
an incredible defensive record. In their last 13 matches at
World Cup and Euro finals they have conceded just three goals,
keeping 10 clean sheets. The last team to score more than one
goal against them in tournament finals was France in the 3-1
defeat at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
* France's surprise 2-0 defeat by Sweden in their final
group game on Tuesday ended an unbeaten run of 23 matches dating
back to September 2010. France have kept 14 clean sheets in
those games.
* Since their 2006 victory over Spain at the 2006 World Cup,
France have been remarkably goal-shy at tournament finals. In 12
finals games since then they have netted a mere eight goals and
scored more than one in a match just once - the 2-0 victory over
Ukraine in Donetsk last week.
