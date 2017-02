GDANSK, June 10 Holders Spain produced a toothless display in a goalless first half against Italy when they kicked off their European Championship campaign on Sunday.

Playing without a recognised striker for the Euro 2012 Group C opener, Spain rarely threatened Gianluigi Buffon's goal and they suffered a few scares at the other end.

Italy had lost three friendlies in a row before the finals but were the livelier side with Thiago Motta forcing Iker Casillas into a fine reflex save with a powerful close-range header just before the break.

Andrea Pirlo had earlier tested Casillas with a curling free kick while Antonio Cassano dragged a shot wide for the Italians. Andres Iniesta's well-struck shot was Spain's most notable effort, but Buffon held it easily. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)