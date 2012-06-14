By Karolos Grohmann
| GDANSK, June 14
GDANSK, June 14 A powerful fourth-minute strike
by Fernando Torres gave defending champions Spain a 1-0 lead
over Ireland at halftime in their Euro 2012 Group C match on
Thursday.
Torres punished the Irish defenders who tackled David Silva
on the edge of the box but failed to clear quickly, slipping in
to snatch the ball and fire high into the net for his first
tournament goal since scoring the winner at the Euro 2008 final.
As expected, world and European champions Spain dominated
possession with Ireland struggling to keep up with the dizzying
pace.
Croatia came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Italy earlier
on Thursday and take the lead in the group with four points.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)