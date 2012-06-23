DONETSK, June 23 A 19th-minute header from Xabi Alonso gave Spain a 1-0 lead over France at halftime in their Euro 2012 quarter-final on Saturday.

France coach Laurent Blanc fielded two right backs but neither could stop over-lapping Jordi Alba getting to the byline and finding Alonso who headed firmly home at the back post to mark his 100th appearance for his country with his 14th goal.

Predictably, Spain enjoyed plenty of possession with France sitting back and allowing them to play their short-passing game in midfield.

The only real goal effort from the cautious French was a 32nd minute free kick from Yohan Cabaye which was curling into the top corner before Iker Casillas pushed it around the post.

The winners will face Portugal in the semi-finals in Donetsk on Wednesday. (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)