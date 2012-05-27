SCHRUNS, Austria May 27 Striker Roberto Soldado was left out of Spain's squad for Euro 2012 on Sunday, despite scoring a hat-trick in a friendly in March.

Sevilla's Alvaro Negredo was selected ahead of Soldado, with Fernando Torres also included by the world and European champions despite his erratic form at Chelsea.

There were no major surprises in the 23-man squad named by coach Vicente del Bosque, with defender Carles Puyol and striker David Villa having already been ruled out of the tournament because of injury.

Atletico Madrid forward Adrian Lopez was overlooked despite scoring on his debut in the 2-0 win over Serbia on Saturday. Manchester United's David de Gea failed to make the cut despite being included in a provisional squad which has been training in Austria.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Pepe Reina (Liverpool), Victor Valdes (Barcelona)

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Jordi Alba (Valencia), Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Javi Martinez (Athletic Bilbao)

Midfielders: Xavi (Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), David Silva (Manchester City), Santi Cazorla (Malaga), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea)

Forwards: Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Pedro (Barcelona), Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla) (Reporting Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)