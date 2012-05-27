SCHRUNS, Austria May 27 Striker Roberto Soldado
was left out of Spain's squad for Euro 2012 on Sunday, despite
scoring a hat-trick in a friendly in March.
Sevilla's Alvaro Negredo was selected ahead of Soldado, with
Fernando Torres also included by the world and European
champions despite his erratic form at Chelsea.
There were no major surprises in the 23-man squad named by
coach Vicente del Bosque, with defender Carles Puyol and striker
David Villa having already been ruled out of the tournament
because of injury.
Atletico Madrid forward Adrian Lopez was overlooked despite
scoring on his debut in the 2-0 win over Serbia on Saturday.
Manchester United's David de Gea failed to make the cut despite
being included in a provisional squad which has been training in
Austria.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Pepe Reina
(Liverpool), Victor Valdes (Barcelona)
Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real
Madrid), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Jordi Alba (Valencia), Raul
Albiol (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Javi Martinez
(Athletic Bilbao)
Midfielders: Xavi (Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona),
Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), David
Silva (Manchester City), Santi Cazorla (Malaga), Cesc Fabregas
(Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea)
Forwards: Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Pedro (Barcelona), Fernando
Llorente (Athletic Bilbao), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Alvaro
Negredo (Sevilla)
