VIENNA May 18 Fans will have to fork out 10
euros ($12.72) to watch Spain's second string squad train in an
Austrian resort ahead of Euro 2012, tourism organisers said on
Friday.
Spain's provisional squad will spend a week in the Alpine
village of Schruns, starting on Tuesday. However, it does not
include any players from Barcelona, Chelsea or Athletic Bilbao.
The tourism department for the Montafon region said it had
abandoned plans to hold a welcome party, featuring a festival of
Spanish music and entertainment, on Tuesday.
"We're very sorry for the numerous fans," said tourism
department director Manuel Bitschnau.
Spain will hold five public training sessions during their
stay in Schruns. They will also play friendlies in neighbouring
Switzerland against Serbia on June 26 and South Korea four days
later.
Coach Vicente del Bosque is due to name his final 23-man
list on May 27.
Brazil's disappointing performance at the 2006 World Cup was
partly blamed on their preparations in the Swiss resort of
Weggis, where training sessions were also open to the public at
a venue reached by a "Carnival Mile" of drinks and food stands.
($1 = 0.7860 euros)
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)