MADRID, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists and reigning champions Spain ahead of the draw for the
finals in Kiev on Dec.2.
Qualified: As winners of Group I
P W D L F A Pts
Spain 8 8 0 0 26 6 24
Czech Republic 8 4 1 3 12 8 13
Scotland 8 3 2 3 9 10 11
Lithuania 8 1 2 5 4 13 5
Liechtenstein 8 1 1 6 3 17 4
Results:
2010
Sept 3 Liechtenstein A Won 4-0 (Torres 2, Villa
Silva)
Oct 8 Lithuania H Won 3-1 (Llorente 2, Silva)
Oct 12 Scotland A Won 3-2 (Villa pen,
Iniesta, Llorente)
2011
March 25 Czech Republic H Won 2-1 (Villa 2 (1pen)
March 29 Lithuania A Won 3-1 (Xavi, Kijanskas
og, Mata)
Sept 6 Liechtenstein H Won 6-0 (Negredo 2, Villa 2
Xavi, Ramos)
Oct 7 Czech Republic A Won 2-0 (Mata, Alonso)
Oct 11 Scotland H Won 3-1 (Silva 2, Villa)
Leading scorer in qualifiers: David Villa (7 goals)
Previous European Championship record:
Appearances: 8 (1964, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1996, 2000, 2004,
2008)
European Championship Honours: Winners: 1964, 2008
Runners-up: 1984
FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 1st
Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 1 with Netherlands, Ukraine
and Poland
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Vicente del Bosque
Captain: Iker Casillas
Prospects: Spain head to the 2012 finals as reigning world
and European champions and start as favourites to win a third
successive title.
Their team, based mainly on players from Champions League
holders Barcelona and Real Madrid, boasts a huge array of talent
including Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi Alonso, Sergio Ramos,
David Silva and David Villa and they stand an excellent chance
of retaining the title.
