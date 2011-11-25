MADRID, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists and reigning champions Spain ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec.2.

Qualified: As winners of Group I

P W D L F A Pts

Spain 8 8 0 0 26 6 24

Czech Republic 8 4 1 3 12 8 13

Scotland 8 3 2 3 9 10 11

Lithuania 8 1 2 5 4 13 5

Liechtenstein 8 1 1 6 3 17 4

Results:

2010

Sept 3 Liechtenstein A Won 4-0 (Torres 2, Villa

Silva)

Oct 8 Lithuania H Won 3-1 (Llorente 2, Silva)

Oct 12 Scotland A Won 3-2 (Villa pen,

Iniesta, Llorente)

2011

March 25 Czech Republic H Won 2-1 (Villa 2 (1pen)

March 29 Lithuania A Won 3-1 (Xavi, Kijanskas

og, Mata)

Sept 6 Liechtenstein H Won 6-0 (Negredo 2, Villa 2

Xavi, Ramos)

Oct 7 Czech Republic A Won 2-0 (Mata, Alonso)

Oct 11 Scotland H Won 3-1 (Silva 2, Villa)

Leading scorer in qualifiers: David Villa (7 goals)

Previous European Championship record:

Appearances: 8 (1964, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

European Championship Honours: Winners: 1964, 2008

Runners-up: 1984

FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 1st

Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 1 with Netherlands, Ukraine and Poland

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Vicente del Bosque

Captain: Iker Casillas

Prospects: Spain head to the 2012 finals as reigning world and European champions and start as favourites to win a third successive title.

Their team, based mainly on players from Champions League holders Barcelona and Real Madrid, boasts a huge array of talent including Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi Alonso, Sergio Ramos, David Silva and David Villa and they stand an excellent chance of retaining the title.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)