(Corrects 2010 World Cup hosts to South Africa)
By Mike Collett
KIEV, June 29 The threat of Italy striker Mario
Balotelli and the propsect of an unprecedented treble occupied
Spain's Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Ramos before Sunday's Euro 2012
final but neither thought those obstacles too big to overcome.
Spain face the Italians at the Olympic Stadium bidding to
become the first national side to win three successive major
honours following their triumphs at Euro 2008 and the World Cup
in South Africa two years ago.
Balotelli, who scored both goals in Italy's 2-1 win over
Germany in Thursday's semi-final in Warsaw, is at last on top
form and joint leading scorer in the tournament with three
goals. He must be stopped if Spain are to retain their title.
Barcelona's Fabregas, when at Arsenal, played against
Manchester City striker Balotelli in the Premier League the
season before last, and knows better than most members of the
Spanish squad what his qualities are.
"I think he is a great soccer player. He showed that
yesterday," said Fabregas.
"He had two fantastic moments and scored two great goals.
One a true center-forward's header and the other one from a real
cracking shot from outside the area in a European Championship
semi-final against a top team like Germany.
"This tells you everything. I really liked they way he
played and he will be, of course, a threat as well as (Antonio)
Cassano or any other forward who plays with Italy.
"They are always very dangerous, but we have the players to
stop them. We have defended well. We have to neutralise their
attack and midfield where (Andrea) Pirlo is the player,
otherwise he will take control of the match.
Fabregas has already scored against Italy in this
tournament, netting the equaliser in a 1-1 draw in their opening
group game, while Ramos has played every minute of this
campaign.
HIGH LEVEL
Like all their players he is fully aware that Spain can
achieve an unprecedented treble on Sunday, but was trying to
keep the expectations of his nation in perspective.
"We have to be realistic about Sunday's challenge.
"We need to play at a high level and, basically, we need to
be at an unbeatable level because up until today, nobody has
been able to achieve three titles in a row and we have the
possibility to do it.
"It takes a lot of years of work, humility, sacrifice and
now is the time to enjoy these moments.
"As I said the other day, no matter what happens on Sunday,
Spain has already made history.
"It is evident that this is not over yet because it is
evident that our goal is to win this trophy.
"And even if we do lose, which can happen as we can't win
all the time, we will go home very proudly knowing that we made
every possible effort to win and if we win, we will enjoy the
moment with everyone at home," he added.
Spain go into the final having lost only three of their last
48 World Cup and European Championship fixtures and have not
conceded a goal in nine successive knockout stage matches in
finals.
Italy are also, suddenly, the form team as they bid for
their first European title since 1968. That could be an omen for
Balotelli, whose Manchester City team last month won their first
English League title since 1968.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)