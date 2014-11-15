* Midfielder nets superb opening goal

MADRID, Nov 15 Young gun Isco scored the pick of the goals as holders Spain strolled to a 3-0 home victory over Belarus that still left them chasing leaders Slovakia in Euro 2016 qualifying Group C on Saturday.

Spain dominated from the start in Huelva and Isco fired them ahead in the 18th minute when he curled an exquisite shot into the top corner, the 22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder's debut goal for La Roja on his first start.

Sergio Busquets cracked in a second a minute later, Pedro made it 3-0 after a well-worked move 10 minutes into the second half and the Barcelona forward came close to a second late on when he struck an angled shot against the inside of a post.

Belarus hardly threatened the Spain goal and a shot from Pavel Nekhaychik 11 minutes from time was the only effort that even vaguely troubled keeper Iker Casillas.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque was pleased the two opening goals had come relatively early in the match and said it had been a "reasonable" performance but criticised his players for being over-elaborate.

"We were able to go 2-0 ahead with some ease, although we then got too carried away," he told a news conference.

"Isco played a good match but, like everyone else, he got a bit lost in this way of playing which is too virtuoso."

Spain are rebuilding after a poor showing at this year's World Cup after which stalwarts like Xavi, Xabi Alonso and David Villa retired from internationals.

Some of the players coming through to replace them have taken time to make their mark and Del Bosque's side slipped to a surprise defeat in Slovakia last month that cost them top spot in the group.

With four matches played, Slovakia lead with 12 points after their 2-0 win in Macedonia on Saturday while Spain and Ukraine, who won 3-0 away to Luxembourg, each have nine. Macedonia have three points and Belarus and Luxembourg one each.

The next round of qualifiers are at the end of March, when Spain host Ukraine and Slovakia are at home to Luxembourg. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond and ken Ferris)