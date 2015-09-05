* Alba header, Iniesta penalty secure 2-0 win

By Mark Elkington

OVIEDO, Spain, Sept 5 Spain leapfrogged Slovakia to the top of Euro 2016 qualification Group C when a rare Jordi Alba header set the holders on their way to a serene 2-0 victory over the Eastern Europeans in Oviedo on Saturday.

One of the smallest men on the pitch, Alba nodded past Slovakia goalkeeper Matus Kozacik from David Silva's beautifully executed cross in only the fifth minute and Andres Iniesta made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after half an hour after Kozacik felled Diego Costa in the area.

Spain ruthlessly dominated possession and restricted the visitors, who surprised them 2-1 in Zilina in October, to the odd counter attack, when they were unable to cause too much trouble for keeper Iker Casillas, making his 100th appearance as captain.

With seven of 10 matches played, Spain and Slovakia each have 18 points, with the Spanish top due to a better head-to-head record. Ukraine, who won 3-1 at home to Belarus earlier on Saturday, are third on 15 points.

Spain travel to Skopje to play bottom side Macedonia in their next qualifier on Tuesday, when Slovakia host Ukraine.

"It was very important to win to put ourselves in a good position in the group," Iniesta told Spanish television.

"Job done," added the Barcelona midfielder. "We played a pretty complete match and now it's on to the next one."

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque deployed four players who play in the English Premier League in his starting lineup and it was Manchester City playmaker Silva who unlocked the visiting defence with the early assist for Alba.

Forward Costa, playing alongside Chelsea team mates Cesc Fabregas and Pedro, seemed to go to ground easily for the penalty and Iniesta sent Kozacik the wrong way for his first successful spot kick for Spain from open play.

Moments before Alba's goal, Robert Mak sped clear after a mistake by Sergio Ramos but skewed his shot wide and Slovakia captain Marek Hamsik forced a good save from Casillas four minutes before the break.

Missing several regulars through injury and suspension, Slovakia had only a handful of forward forays in the second half as Spain comfortably controlled the game without pressing too hard for more goals.

The 2010 World Cup winners have not lost at home in qualifying for a major tournament in 31 matches spanning more than a decade, their last reverse coming against Greece in June 2003. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)