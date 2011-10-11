ALICANTE, Spain Oct 11 David Silva struck twice and David Villa netted his 50th international goal as Spain wrecked Scotland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2012 with a 3-1 win in Group I on Tuesday.

The Scots would have clinched a playoff berth had they beaten the world and European champions but second spot went instead to Czech Republic who triumphed 4-1 in Lithuania.

Silva opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Villa sent debutant Jordi Alba clear down the left and he crossed for the Manchester City forward to sweep a first-time shot past Allan McGregor.

Silva made it 2-0 shortly before halftime before laying the ball off for Villa in the 54th minute to grab his 50th goal on his 80th appearance.

Substitute David Goodwillie grabbed a consolation for the Scots from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after he was hauled down by goalkeeper Victor Valdes, making a rare start in place of captain Iker Casillas.

Spain's victory meant Vicente del Bosque's side completed a second consecutive perfect qualifying campaign with eight wins out of eight.

They also won all 10 of their matches to make it through to last year's World Cup finals in South Africa. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tony Jimenez)