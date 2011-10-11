ALICANTE, Spain Oct 11 David Silva struck twice
and David Villa netted his 50th international goal as Spain
wrecked Scotland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2012 with a 3-1
win in Group I on Tuesday.
The Scots would have clinched a playoff berth had they
beaten the world and European champions but second spot went
instead to Czech Republic who triumphed 4-1 in Lithuania.
Silva opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Villa sent
debutant Jordi Alba clear down the left and he crossed for the
Manchester City forward to sweep a first-time shot past Allan
McGregor.
Silva made it 2-0 shortly before halftime before laying the
ball off for Villa in the 54th minute to grab his 50th goal on
his 80th appearance.
Substitute David Goodwillie grabbed a consolation for the
Scots from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after he was
hauled down by goalkeeper Victor Valdes, making a rare start in
place of captain Iker Casillas.
Spain's victory meant Vicente del Bosque's side completed a
second consecutive perfect qualifying campaign with eight wins
out of eight.
They also won all 10 of their matches to make it through to
last year's World Cup finals in South Africa.
(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tony Jimenez)