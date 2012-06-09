By Iain Rogers
| GNIEWINO, Poland, June 9
GNIEWINO, Poland, June 9 Spain will go into
Sunday's Group C opener against old foes Italy with a swagger
that was missing from past encounters after a pivotal moment in
their rivalry four years ago.
It is widely accepted that the moment the Spanish turned
from underachievers into an all-conquering outfit was when Cesc
Fabregas stroked in the decisive penalty in the quarter-final
shootout against the Italians at Euro 2008.
Italy had been something of a bogey team for spain until
then but, four years later and with continental and world titles
under their belts, Vicente del Bosque's side now hold the upper
hand.
"I think it changed the mentality of the national team,"
central defender Gerard Pique, who was watching Euro 2008 on
holiday in Majorca, told a news conference at Spain's training
base in Gniewino, Poland on Friday.
"Before Spain played to avoid losing but afterwards they
played to win," the 25-year-old said.
Striker Fernando Llorente, who also watched the match in
Vienna on television from Spain, added: "It was a turning point.
"Beating Italy and getting to the semi-finals made us
believe in ourselves. After that, we knew we could win and do
something historic."
Neither side has had the ideal preparation for the 2012
edition co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine but it would still be a
major surprise if either failed to get through a group that also
features Croatia and Ireland.
Bidding to become the first nation to win back-to-back
continental titles with a World Cup in between, Spain have lost
record scorer David Villa and inspirational centre back Carlos
Puyol to injury.
Villa's likely replacement at centre forward, Fernando
Torres, is still recovering from a spectacular loss of form over
the past 18 months, while the central defensive pairing of Pique
and Sergio Ramos is relatively untested.
COMPLETE PLAYER
Italy, meanwhile, are mired in yet another domestic match
fixing scandal that has deprived them of Domenico Criscito after
the defender was placed under investigation by police.
The disruption appeared to have affected their form on the
pitch as they slipped to a 3-0 reverse against Russia in their
final warm-up game on June 1, a third straight friendly defeat
under coach Cesare Prandelli.
"It's normal to be worried," midfielder Thiago Motta told
reporters on Thursday at Italy's training base in Krakow.
"Three defeats, even in friendlies, is not normal for a team
like us," added the former Barcelona player.
However, Pique dismissed suggestions that Spain will have an
easy ride against Italy because of their off-field woes.
"It seems that Italy is wounded but I don't see it like
that," he said.
"In the past, it has often been the case that they have
played best when they have been discounted.
"We will have to be at 100 percent with all five senses
focused on the game as we are talking about one of the greats in
Europe and the world."
The Barcelona defender picked out playmaker Andrea Pirlo as
the key man for the Italians, while also praising the
goal-scoring ability of unpredictable striker Mario Balotelli.
"I believe that a player like Balotelli can win you a match
but a player like Pirlo can win you a championship," he said.
"Pirlo is a complete player. He knows when to attack, when
to defend, when to close the game down and when to play on the
counter. He is a superb player."
(Additional reporting by Mark Meadows in Krakow, editing by
Brian Homewood)