| GNIEWINO, Poland, June 8
hugely-talented squad replete with European and world champions,
Jordi Alba is probably the only relative newcomer likely to
start against Italy in Sunday's Euro 2012 Group C opener in
Gdansk.
The zippy 23-year-old debuted against Scotland in Alicante
in October and has since made the left back position vacated by
Joan Capdevila his own, impressing team mates such as centre
back Gerard Pique with his exploits in both defence and attack.
Born in the same Catalan town as Spain reserve goalkeeper
Victor Valdes, he started out in Barcelona's youth ranks before
his current club Valencia snapped him up at the age of 17 for a
bargain 6,000 euros ($7,500).
Roving down the wing, he uses his explosive pace to surge
past his markers and deliver inviting crosses and will be a
major threat to any opposition as Spain they bid to retain their
continental title.
"I really think he is a superb player," Pique told a news
conference at Spain's training base in Gniewino on Friday.
"He has surprised me because I saw him playing many times in
La Liga and now with the national team but here in training he
is really flying," added the Barca defender.
"He is very small but he is super quick and agile, he knows
how to defend and attack and he is a player who deserves to be
here for sure."
Alba's progress has inevitably attracted the attention of
Spain's heavyweight clubs and Pique said he was more than
capable of making the step up from Valencia to a team like
Barca, with whom he has been linked in Spanish media.
The Catalans are looking for a left back to replace Eric
Abidal following the France international's liver transplant
earlier this season.
"I certainly see him playing at a big club," Pique said.
"Valencia is also an important club but maybe he is capable
of more and let's see what happens.
"We hope he is focused on the national team and the European
Championship and for sure he will be and later he needs to take
a relaxed decision about his future."
($1 = 0.7960 euros)
