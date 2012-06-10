GDANSK, June 10 Spain had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with a dangerous-looking Italy in their opening Euro 2012 Group C match on Sunday as the holders' decision to start without a recognised striker backfired.

Italy, who lost three friendlies in a row before the finals and were forced to play with a makeshift defence, went ahead after an hour when Andrea Pirlo slid the ball into the path of Antonio Di Natale, who tucked it home three minutes after coming on to replace Mario Balotelli.

The lead lasted only four minutes as David Silva sent a clever ball behind the Italian defence which midfielder Cesc Fabregas, playing as his side's most advanced player, gathered to score.

Di Natale and substitute Spain striker Fernando Torres, twice, both missed good chances in the final quarter as the teams opened up following a relatively flat first half.

Ireland play Croatia in the other Group C game in Poznan later on Sunday. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Ken Ferris)