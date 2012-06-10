By Martyn Herman
| GDANSK, June 10
GDANSK, June 10 Italy emerged from a trough of
pre-tournament gloom to slug out a 1-1 draw with holders Spain
on Sunday thanks to a performance that suggests they are serious
European Championship contenders.
Spain, on the other hand, may have to re-think their unusual
strategy after the decision to start the match without a genuine
striker almost backfired.
Seeking a European record 15th consecutive victory in
competitive matches, Spain tied themselves in knots and fell
behind on the hour to Antonio Di Natale's strike.
At the end of a contest that took a while to ignite but
turned into an absorbing game they were simply relieved to earn
a point through Cesc Fabregas's equaliser.
The Group C heavyweights will both fancy their chances of
qualifying for the quarter-finals ahead of Croatia and Ireland,
but Italy manager Cesare Prandelli may sleep a little easier
than Spanish counterpart Vicente Del Bosque.
While Italy shrugged off three successive friendly defeats
and the match-fixing scandal back at home with a display of
pride and passion in Gdansk's spectacular amber-tinged stadium,
Spain misfired.
Del Bosque's gamble to start with no attacking focal point,
favouring an attacking midfield trio of Fabregas, Andres Iniesta
and David Silva in front of playmaker Xavi, was inconclusive.
The experienced coach finally released Fernando Torres from
the bench with 15 minutes remaining and the Chelsea striker
promptly wasted two gift-wrapped chances to earn Spain victory.
That would have been harsh on Italy who, despite having only
a 40 percent share of possession, carved out enough chances to
have won the 30th meeting between the two nations.
"We really tried to press the Spaniards from the start of
their attacks and we tried to avoid one on ones and for 60 or 70
minutes we played very well at the back," Prandelli told
reporters.
"What disappoints me is that they equalised very quickly. We
should have made them work harder to get back into the game."
BOLD TACTICS
Del Bosque defended his bold tactics and praised Italy's
streetwise display.
"What we wanted to do was look for superiority in the
midfield and we know that Fabregas and Silva have the ability to
get into scoring positions," he said.
"It didn't work out too badly and Fabregas did some great
work. He is a very special kind of midfielder.
"Italy had clear ideas and threw us off balance with some
good switches of direction," he added. "They maintained a solid
line and we didn't find it easy to break through."
With Daniele De Rossi playing out of position in defence and
Emanuele Giaccherini making his debut, the omens did not look
good for four-times world champions Italy.
But they stifled Spain in the opening 45 minutes and enjoyed
the best of the chances, most notably on the stroke of halftime
when Thiago Motta's close-range header was kept out by a reflex
save from Spain keeper Iker Casillas.
Fabregas, playing as the most advanced of Spain's
midfielders, nearly put his side ahead in a frantic start to the
second half, forcing Gianluigi Buffon into his first meaningful
save of the match to claw away his curling right-foot shot.
Mario Balotelli wasted a glorious chance for Italy,
appearing to be running through quicksand as he advanced
clumsily on goal having robbed Sergio Ramos.
He was substituted soon after and replacement Di Natale made
a stunning impact, keeping cool to tuck the ball past Casillas
after an astute pass by Andrea Pirlo.
It was revenge for the Udinese player whose penalty was
saved by Casillas four years ago when Italy lost to Spain in a
quarter final shootout.
Fabregas rescued Spain with a similar goal four minutes
later, though, displaying the instinct of a clinical striker to
convert Silva's neat pass.
Torres, who had shown flashes of his best form towards the
end of the season for Chelsea, again disappointed.
First he hesitated when one-on-one with Buffon and then,
with the goal at his mercy, lifted an attempted lob on to the
roof of the Italy net.
Despite his misses, Torres may come into contention for a
starting place against Ireland on Thursday when a buoyant Italy
face Croatia.
