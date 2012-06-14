(adds quotes)
* Torres justifies place in starting lineup with two goals
* Silva, substitute Fabregas also score
* Irish out of Euro 2012 after two defeats
By Iain Rogers
GDANSK, June 14 Spain spoiled the Irish party in
Gdansk when a rejuvenated Fernando Torres netted twice in a
crushing 4-0 Group C victory that eliminated Giovanni
Trapattoni's side from Euro 2012.
David Silva and substitute Cesc Fabregas also struck for the
world and European champions to put Spain level on four points
with Croatia, whom they meet on Monday, at the top of the group.
Italy are third on two points after they squandered the lead
to draw 1-1 with the Croats in Poznan and Ireland have zero
ahead of their final clash with the Italians.
"I think we played a very good game," said man-of-the-match
Torres. "We knew from the beginning we needed to win this game
and the next one.
"With the early goal everything was easier and the
performance of the team was really great tonight.
"We are well on the way to getting through to the next round
All our minds are focused on the next game now."
The heavily outnumbered Spanish fans inside the PGE Arena
could have been forgiven for thinking they were in Dublin not
rainy Poland as the green-clad Irish supporters filled the
chilly stadium with noise.
However, it was the Iberians who were celebrating within
four minutes of the kickoff when striker Torres was quickest to
a loose ball after Richard Dunne had tackled Silva.
ANGLED SHOT
He rounded Stephen Ward and smashed an angled shot high into
the net past Shay Given, his first tournament goal since scoring
the winner against Germany in the Euro 2008 final.
Ireland held on until the break but Spain doubled their lead
four minutes into the second period when Given parried an Andres
Iniesta shot into Silva's path and he twisted and turned before
stroking the ball into the corner from close range.
Silva played Torres clean through to slot into the bottom
right corner in the 70th minute for his 30th international goal
on his 95th appearance, lifting him above Fernando Hierro to
third on Spain's list of record scorers.
The much-criticised striker's performance after a long
period of poor form justified coach Vicente del Bosque's
decision to include him in the starting lineup instead of
Fabregas.
Del Bosque had initially played without a recognised striker
in Sunday's 1-1 comeback draw against Italy, when Fabregas had a
roving forward role and netted the equaliser.
The former Arsenal captain replaced Torres in the 74th
minute and smashed Spain's fourth in off a post from a tight
angle nine minutes later.
"We still have to play against the Croats, a very strong
team, and it will be tough," Del Bosque told Spanish tv.
"They (Ireland) were an excellent team, from the pitch to
the stands, and they did not give up at any moment."
The Spanish supporters were chanting Torres's name as the
clock ticked towards fulltime but the Irish were still singing
the loudest at the end.
"They're the best team I've ever faced without a shadow of a
doubt," said Ireland midfielder Keith Andrews.
"At times, well for the vast majority, we were chasing
shadows and never got near them. They're a fantastic side but
it's so disappointing. We tried to learn from our mistakes about
conceding early against Croatia, but we shot ourselves in the
foot again.
"They were silly goals," Andrews added. "We didn't learn.
But in fairness they're a top side - one lapse of concentration
and they're going to punish you."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)