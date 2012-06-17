By Iain Rogers
GDANSK, June 17 Russia's surprise elimination
from Euro 2012 by underdogs Greece was a "wake-up call" for
holders and favourites Spain, striker Fernando Torres said on
Sunday.
The Spanish are level with Croatia on four points at the top
of Group C ahead of their clash in Gdansk on Monday and Torres
said Russia's 1-0 loss to the Greeks showed even teams with one
foot in the last eight needed to be on their guard.
Italy, who play eliminated Ireland, are third in Group C on
two points and would be knocked out if Spain and Croatia play
out a scoring draw of two goals each or more.
"The result Russia had yesterday is a good wake-up call for
us and all the teams that we need to win the last group game,"
Torres told a news conference at the PGE Arena in the Polish
port city.
"Even with six points (from your opening two games) you can
go out," added the 28-year-old, who netted twice in Spain's 4-0
drubbing of Ireland on Thursday.
"Croatia need to win as well and we have watched videos of
them and are aware of their strengths and know how to approach
the game," he said.
"We believe we can play our football and win the game but
it's important to respect the opponent."
Spain coach Vicente del Bosque told a later news conference
Russia's fate was the latest example of a shock result in a
sport that regularly threw up surprises.
"It tells me that in football there are always lessons like
this," he said, citing the semi-finals of this season's European
Champions League, when Chelsea stunned Barcelona and Bayern
Munich knocked out Real Madrid.
"That's football and we always have that in mind and have
our five senses primed," Del Bosque said.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)