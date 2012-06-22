By Iain Rogers
| GNIEWINO, Poland, June 22
GNIEWINO, Poland, June 22 Spain must beat France
in a competitive match for the first time if they are to reach
the Euro 2012 semi-finals and the latest French squabbling can
only have boosted their chances of finally vanquishing Les Bleus
in a major tournament.
Off-pitch quarrels among the French players led to an
ignominious early exit from the 2010 World Cup and officials and
players have admitted that fur was flying again after Tuesday's
2-0 Group D loss to Sweden.
Holders Spain, by contrast, have presented a typically
upbeat and united front ahead of the quarter-final in Donetsk,
the winners of which will meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal or
the Czech Republic in the last four.
Of the six tournament meetings between Spain and France, the
French have won five, including a 2-1 quarter-final victory at
Euro 2000 when Spain's Raul missed a late penalty and a 3-1
success in a last-16 clash at the 2006 World Cup.
Raul's successor at centre forward Fernando Torres believes
his team learned a lesson from the World Cup reverse that helped
turn them into world champions and said it was high time Spain
ended their poor run against the French.
As well as Torres, goalkeepers Iker Casillas and Pepe Reina,
midfielders Xavi, Xabi Alonso, Cesc Fabregas and Andres Iniesta
and defender Sergio Ramos all survive from the squad for the
France match in Hanover six years ago.
DEFYING PREDICTIONS
"We hope that this time our experience will tip the balance
in favour of Spain," Torres said on his personal website
(www.fernando9torres.com) on Thursday.
"It's always a good time to end a negative streak and this
national team is used to breaking records and defying
predictions," the 28-year-old added.
"We are hoping that France do not rediscover their best form
but if they do we will be prepared. Today, Spain is very tough
to beat when on top form."
While Spain have a full squad available, France coach
Laurent Blanc will have to do without the suspended Philippe
Mexes and the inexperienced Laurent Koscielny will pair up with
Adil Rami in central defence.
Blanc is expected to field Yohan Cabaye again in the
midfield with Alou Diarra and Yann Mvila, with Karim Benzema and
Franck Ribery playing with Jeremy Menez up front and Samir Nasri
on the bench, at least at the start.
Real Madrid's Benzema, who knows the Spanish players well
from La Liga, told reporters after the Sweden game that one
positive about Spain's possession-based playing style was that
there was usually plenty of space and France would be trying to
exploit it.
"Spain will be the favourites, they are one of the best
teams in the world," he added.
Midfielder Florent Malouda picked out his Chelsea team mate
Torres, who appears to be coming back into form after a long
fallow period, as Spain's dangerman.
"He ended the season very well and he will be looking to
show he is one of the best strikers in the world," Malouda said
on Wednesday.
"He is a threat. He can score two or three goals and blow up
the whole defence on his own."
(Additional reporting by Julien Pretot in Donetsk, editing by
Ed Osmond)