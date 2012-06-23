(Adds details)
By Simon Evans
DONETSK, June 23 Xabi Alonso struck twice in his
100th international to lead Spain to a comfortable 2-0 win over
a feeble France on Saturday and through to a Euro 2012
semi-final against Portugal.
It was an efficient and calm performance from world
champions Spain, who started without a recognised striker before
clinching their first competitive win over the French.
But it was a display which left most of the crowd at the
Donbass Arena indifferent to its cautious pragmatism.
France coach Laurent Blanc's tactics of playing two right
backs in a defensive lineup failed as Spanish left back Jordi
Alba skipped through to the goalline after 19 minutes and picked
out an unmarked Alonso who headed firmly home at the far post.
The experienced midfielder coolly converted a penalty in
stoppage time to give the defending champions the victory margin
their dominance deserved.
France, who had won five and drawn one of the teams' six
previous competitive meetings, were spectators for long spells
as Spain played their usual patient possession game without
taking any risks.
The only real goal French effort on goal in the first half
was a 32nd-minute free kick from Yohan Cabaye which was curling
into the top corner before Iker Casillas pushed it around the
post.
France livened up after the break with Mathieu Debuchy
heading just over after Franck Ribery had wriggled into space
for a cross.
Blanc brought on attacking midfielders Samir Nasri and
Jeremy Menez just after the hour as he sought a way back into
the game but they were unable to make any real impact against a
solid Spanish defence.
Alonso added his second goal from the penalty spot in
stoppage time after substitute Pedro was tripped by Anthony
Reveillere.
Spain are now unbeaten in 18 competitive games since their
1-0 defeat by Switzerland in the group stage of the 2010 World
Cup and they have not conceded a goal in their last eight
knockout games in tournaments.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)