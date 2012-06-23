* Midfielder strikes on 100th Spain appearance

* Victory sets up Portugal clash in semi-finals

* Spain enjoy first competitive win over France (Adds quotes)

By Simon Evans

DONETSK, June 23 Xabi Alonso struck twice in his 100th international to lead Spain to a comfortable 2-0 win over a feeble France on Saturday and through to a Euro 2012 semi-final against Portugal.

It was an efficient and calm performance from world champions Spain, who started without a recognised striker before clinching their first competitive win over the French.

But it was a display which left most of the crowd at the Donbass Arena indifferent to its cautious pragmatism.

France coach Laurent Blanc's tactics of playing two right backs in a defensive lineup failed as Spanish left back Jordi Alba skipped through to the goalline after 19 minutes and picked out an unmarked Alonso who headed firmly home at the far post.

The experienced midfielder coolly converted a penalty in stoppage time to give the holders the victory margin their dominance deserved.

"We controlled the match well from start to finish and Iker (Casillas) hardly had a save to make. The important thing now is that we recuperate for the next game," said Spain coach Vicente del Bosque.

Alonso added: "The team was phenomenal and personally I am very satisfied with the two goals. We didn't have that many chances but we completely controlled the match."

PATIENT POSSESSION

France, who had won five and drawn one of the teams' six previous competitive meetings, were spectators for long spells as Spain played their usual patient possession game without taking any risks.

The only real goal French effort on goal in the first half was a 32nd-minute free kick from Yohan Cabaye which was curling into the top corner before Casillas pushed it around the post.

France livened up marginally after the break with Mathieu Debuchy heading just over after Franck Ribery had wriggled into space for a cross.

Blanc brought on attacking midfielders Samir Nasri and Jeremy Menez just after the hour as he sought a way back into the game but they were unable to make any real impact against a solid Spanish defence.

Alonso added his second goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time after substitute Pedro was tripped by Anthony Reveillere.

Spain are now unbeaten in 18 competitive games since their 1-0 defeat by Switzerland in the group stage of the 2010 World Cup and have not conceded a goal in their last eight knockout games in tournaments. (Additional reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)