VALENCIA, Spain, Sept 8 Holders Spain kicked off their Euro 2016 title defence in style after a cheeky Sergio Ramos penalty set them up for a 5-1 victory over Macedonia in their opening Group C qualifier on Monday.

Looking to bounce back from their 2014 World Cup debacle in Brazil, Spain had too much quality for the 76th-ranked Macedonians as Paco Alcacer, Sergio Busquets, David Silva and Pedro also scored in La Roja's biggest win since they beat Tahiti 10-0 at last year's Confederations Cup.

Ramos's dinked spot kick down the middle came in the 15th minute and Alcacer volleyed home from close range two minutes later before Macedonia pulled a goal back with a 28th-minute penalty by Agim Ibraimi.

Busquets struck with a deflected effort in first-half added time, Silva made it 4-1 five minutes after the break and after numerous chances, including a Cesc Fabregas effort that struck the frame of the goal, Pedro scored the fifth with a cute chip in stoppage time. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)