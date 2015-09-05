OVIEDO, Spain, Sept 5 Spain leapfrogged Slovakia to the top of Euro 2016 qualification Group C when a rare Jordi Alba header set the holders on their way to a serene 2-0 victory over the Eastern Europeans in Oviedo on Saturday.

One of the smallest men on the pitch, Alba nodded past Slovakia goalkeeper Matus Kozacik from David Silva's beautifully executed cross in only the fifth minute and Andres Iniesta made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after half an hour after Kozacik felled Diego Costa in the area.

Spain ruthlessly dominated possession and restricted the visitors, who surprised them 2-1 in Zilina in October, to the odd counter attack, when they were unable to cause too much trouble for keeper Iker Casillas, making his 100th appearance as captain.

With seven of 10 matches played, Spain and Slovakia each have 18 points, with the Spanish ahead due to a better head-to-head record. Ukraine, who won 3-1 at home to Belarus earlier on Saturday, are third on 15 points. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)