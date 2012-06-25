By Iain Rogers
| GNIEWINO, Poland, June 25
GNIEWINO, Poland, June 25 Spain are not about to
change the way they play because some believe their
possession-based style makes them boring to watch, midfielder
Xabi Alonso said on Monday.
The world and European champions' 2-0 defeat of France in
Saturday's Euro 2012 quarter-final prompted criticism in Italian
and other media that they lack attacking ambition, while some
neutral fans at the game in Donetsk whistled and booed the
Spanish for failing to provide a more entertaining spectacle.
"That's their opinion and just as valid as any other,"
Alonso told a news conference at Spain's Polish training base as
they prepare for Wednesday's last-four clash with Portugal back
at the Donbass Arena.
"Whatever people say I don't think we are going to change,"
added the 30-year-old, who netted both goals against the French
on his 100th international appearance.
"I am pretty sure that most of the fans are enjoying great
football games and great football teams.
"I think that's great not just for the present but also for
the future of this tournament."
Alonso, flanked by team mate Cesc Fabregas, said Spain,
Portugal and other two teams through to the semi-finals, Germany
and Italy, were all sides that liked to keep the ball, control
games and look to attack at every opportunity.
"The teams that are there deserve it," he said, adding that
Spain did not have a specific plan to counter the threat of his
Real Madrid team mate and Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo.
"We always play with the same idea whoever the opponent. In
this case, we will analyse Cristiano's game and there may be
small adjustments but we will try to play as a team because
that's the best way to stop a player."
EXTRA MOTIVATION
Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has been alternating between
starting with Fernando Torres leading the line or deploying
midfielder Fabregas as a roving forward and foregoing a
recognised striker.
Fabregas laughed when asked how he compared to his Barcelona
team mate Lionel Messi, the Argentine World Player of the Year
who plays in a similar roving role for their club.
"I would never compare myself with Leo, that would just be
bonkers," said Fabregas, who has two goals in the tournament.
"I don't think people are expecting me to beat four players
and smash it in the top corner like he does," added the
25-year-old former Arsenal captain.
"I play where the coach asks me and that's it. I like the
position, I have the freedom to get forward and people know my
ability to get into goalscoring positions and I think that's
what they are expecting of me."
Both players were in sombre mood following the news on
Sunday that Real Betis defender Miquel Roque, who started out in
Barca's youth ranks, had lost a battle with cancer aged 23.
The Spanish players were also deeply affected by the recent
sudden death of former Sporting Gijon coach Manuel Preciado, who
had agreed to take over at relegated Villarreal.
"If there were already many reasons for us to want to win
this European Championship, the death of two such important
figures in Spanish football is now an extra motivation,"
Fabregas said.
