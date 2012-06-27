June 27 Spain have not been at their
scintillating best at Euro 2012 but ominously for their
opponents in Sunday's final some rock solid defending means they
will face Italy or Germany having conceded just one goal.
The Italians managed to find the net against the world
champions in their opening Group C game, a 1-1 draw in Gdansk,
but since then Spain have calmly dealt with the best Ireland,
Croatia, France and Portugal could throw at them.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was left a frustrated and
forlorn figure following Wednesday's 4-2 semi-final penalty
shootout defeat in Donetsk after some thought he might be the
man to unlock a Spanish defence featuring his Real Madrid team
mates Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Arbeloa.
The former World Player of the Year sent a low shot
whistling past the post in the 31st minute but was otherwise
restricted to a couple of free kicks which he blasted over the
bar before he wasted a great chance to win the game in the 90th
minute when he skewed a shot high and wide.
Spain's goalless draw with Portugal before the shootout
means they have kept a clean sheet in their last nine matches in
the knockout stages of the European Championship and World Cup
and the last team to score against them in a knockout game was
France, who won 3-1 in the last 16 of the 2006 World Cup.
As coach Vicente del Bosque pointed out, it's a pretty
useful foundation on which to win matches.
"We never go out there to defend and we are not a defensive
team but we are performing pretty well there," he added.
UNUSUALLY RAGGED
Wednesday's success means Spain join the West Germany team
of the 1970s as the only sides to reach three successive finals
at European championships and world cups and they can eclipse
the Germans, who lost the 1976 Euro final to Czechoslovakia,
with victory in Kiev on Sunday.
As Del Bosque and his squad head to the Ukrainian capital,
however, there will be much for them to ponder from a midfield
display that was unusually ragged, especially in the first half.
Passes from the normally impeccable Xavi, Xabi Alonso,
Andres Iniesta and David Silva went astray all too often and
Xavi again looked a shadow of the player who has set a new
standard for a playmaker in recent years.
Del Bosque's decision to throw centre forward Alvaro Negredo
into the fray from the start backfired and he barely contributed
before being replaced by Cesc Fabregas in the 54th minute.
Spain looked more dangerous as the match wore on, especially
in extra time with the nippy Pedro and Jesus Navas on either
flank, but it was a generally toothless display in which they
managed just five shots on target to Portugal's two.
One thing that will surely please Del Bosque is the mental
strength his players showed in the shootout, especially after
Xabi Alonso's opening kick was saved by Rui Patricio.
Sergio Ramos showed courage to score Spain's third goal with
an audacious chip similar to Andrea Pirlo's for Italy against
England in their quarter-final shootout.
Ramos missed a spot kick as Real Madrid were eliminated by
Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final in May.
"He said that he noticed the keeper was diving away to one
side for all the shots and he chose to mimic Pirlo's effort from
the other day," Del Bosque said. "It seems to be the fashion now
and I like it."
The contrast with Portugal's Ronaldo, who also missed
against Bayern, was striking, as he was inexplicably held back
in the shootout until it was too late and Spain were through.
