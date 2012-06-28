By Iain Rogers
GNIEWINO, Poland, June 28 Spain's run to the
Euro 2012 final has been an "oasis" for people back home who are
suffering because of the financial crisis, according to captain
and goalkeeper Iker Casillas.
The holders clinched a place in Sunday's title decider
against Germany or Italy in part thanks to a Casillas save in
the 4-2 penalty shootout win over Portugal on Wednesday and he
said Spaniards should enjoy the moment while it lasts.
"It's strange what happens in life sometimes," the
31-year-old known as "Saint Iker" told Spanish radio station
Cadena Ser.
"However badly things are going for the country in terms of
the crisis and all that, football has been a kind of oasis that
has allowed people to forget everything a little bit," he added.
Spain has suffered from soaring borrowing costs amidst a
debt crisis and economic downturn that has hit much of Europe.
"Football has been a source of joy and we are happy and
excited about that and we want people to make the most of it as
it will be difficult to repeat," added Casillas.
By seeing off the Portuguese, Spain join the West Germany
team of the 1970s as the only sides to reach three successive
finals at European championships and world cups.
They can eclipse the Germans - who won the 1972 European
Championship and 1974 World Cup but lost the 1976 Euro final to
Czechoslovakia - with victory in Kiev.
They would then become the first nation to win back-to-back
continental titles with a World Cup in between.
EXCEPTIONAL YEARS
Casillas missed out on a personal milestone on Wednesday as
he remains one short of becoming the first player to notch up
100 victories in internationals.
His 136th appearance will go on record as a draw after the
Iberian neighbours were locked at 0-0 after 120 minutes and
needed spot kicks to separate them.
Casillas said he remembered the excitement he felt when
Spain won soccer gold at the Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992
when he was 11 years old.
"These have been four exceptional years and the kids back
home don't realise how lucky they are to be able to experience
this," he said.
"I remember winning the gold in '92 and that was incredible
so imagine what they are feeling now."
A Spanish triumph on Sunday would make Vicente del Bosque
the first coach to win a treble of World Cup, European
Championship and Champions League, Europe's elite club
competition.
He led Spain to their first World Cup triumph in South
Africa two years ago and took Real Madrid to the Champions
League title in 2000 and 2002.
In typically modest fashion, Del Bosque said it was all down
to the players.
"I think this is an extraordinary group and despite the long
season we have behind us they are playing with great generosity
and great effort," he told Cadena Ser. "Such good players make
any coach look good."
Germany play Italy in Thursday's second semi-final in
Warsaw.
