KIEV, July 2 Triumphant Spain turned their
thoughts towards qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and
retaining their world title on Monday even as they were
celebrating success at Euro 2012.
The Iberian nation became the first country to win
back-to-back European championships with a World Cup in between
when they thumped Italy 4-0 in Sunday's final in Kiev.
But such is their thirst for trophies that Vicente del
Bosque's side are already looking ahead to September's opening
Group I qualification match away to Georgia.
Spain have set new standards on their way to an
unprecedented third straight major title for a European team
and, with a relatively young squad, must be firm favourites to
win their second World Cup in South America in two years' time.
At his post-match news conference at the Olympic Stadium on
Sunday, the 61-year-old Del Bosque paid tribute to the work of
his predecessor Luis Aragones, who engineered Spain's victory at
Euro 2008 before stepping down.
"We have followed the path laid out by Aragones and now we
have new goals," Del Bosque said.
"France, Belarus, Georgia and Finland in World Cup
qualification and then the Confederations Cup," he added, in
reference to the World Cup curtain-raiser in Brazil next year.
"We want to put on a good show there."
DOMINANT DISPLAY
His success at Euro 2012 means Del Bosque becomes only the
second coach to win a European Championship and a World Cup
title, joining Helmut Schoen, who achieved the feat with West
Germany in the early 1970s.
A key player in Spain's success under Del Bosque is Xavi and
the Barcelona playmaker came good in the final with two assists
and a typically dominant display after an indifferent
tournament.
Xavi, who will be 34 by the 2014 World Cup, said he would be
available for the tournament in Brazil if he was in good shape.
"If I am feeling good I will be there," he told reporters
after the final. "I will talk to the coach but basically yes.
Let's see."
Any team wishing to challenge Spain will have to work out
how to breach their rock solid defences while attempting to
thwart their relentless attacks.
Spain have kept a clean sheet in their last 10 knockout
matches at the European Championship or World Cup and Casillas
has not conceded in an unprecedented 990 minutes.
