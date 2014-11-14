UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
Barcelona Nov 14 Spain goalkeeper David de Gea will miss their Euro 2016 qualifier with Belarus on Saturday after injuring a finger in training, said national team doctor Oscar Celada.
"Tomorrow he will definitely not be ready to play," Celada told Marca on Friday referring to the Manchester United stopper.
De Gea, who was injured making a save from striker Paco Alcacer, played in Spain's previous qualifier against Luxembourg in place of usual first-choice Iker Casillas who was off form.
"The keeper David de Gea was forced to stop training after suffering an injury to the fifth finger of his right hand," read a statement on sefutbol, the national team's official website.
"Having suffered a similar situation in the past, De Gea will remain with the squad and will wait to see how he improves."
Spain, second in Group C with six points from three games, three points behind Slovakia, have a friendly with Germany on Tuesday after hosting Belarus at the Estadio Nuevo Colombino. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ken Ferris)
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.