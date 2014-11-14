BARCELONA Nov 14 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has no doubts about the commitment of Diego Costa and other members of his squad following the suggestion from Sergio Ramos that they are not giving their all.

The holders' slow start to qualifying for Euro 2016 has led to tensions in the camp ahead of their match against Belarus on Saturday and it threatened to boil over with Ramos' comments on Spanish radio.

With Chelsea players Costa and Cesc Fabregas missing through injury, the Real Madrid defender said he would like to see the same commitment to the national team as for club sides.

However, Del Bosque rubbished the idea that they or other players were not fully focused.

"Nobody is pulling the wool over our eyes," the Spain coach told a news conference in Huelva.

"Sergio himself has left the squad before now with an injury and we have taken him off the pitch as he has had a problem. I have confidence in the words of the players.

"We have run the team well for six years and in the right way that you should treat people."

The fractious nature of Spain has also led to questions over the desire of Catalans such as Fabregas and Gerard Pique to play for La Roja.

"Pique and Cesc have been with Spain since they were 21 and 17 respectively, they are 70 odd and 90 odd times internationals. They are European and world champions and I have confidence in them because they have been heroes," said Del Bosque.

"The case of Diego Costa is special. The groin injury is in some cases something that you can't fight through. He has eased off in training with his club and so we decided not to call him up. If we doubted him then that would be a bad situation.

"Diego as a Brazilian chose to play for Spain and he has also played for us with an injury."

Spain have six points from three games in qualifying group C and take on Belarus in the Andalusian city of Huelva where football first arrived in Spain through English workers at the Rio Tinto mining company in the 19th century. (Editing by Mark Meadows)