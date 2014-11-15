MADRID Nov 15 Young gun Isco scored the pick of the goals as holders Spain strolled to a 3-0 home victory over Belarus in Euro 2016 qualifying Group C on Saturday.

Spain dominated from the start in Huelva and Isco fired them ahead in the 18th minute when he curled an exquisite shot into the top corner, the 22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder's debut goal for La Roja on his first start.

Sergio Busquets cracked in a second a minute later, Pedro made it 3-0 after a well-worked move 10 minutes into the second half and the Barcelona forward came close to a second late on when he struck an angled shot against the inside of a post.

Belarus hardly threatened the Spain goal and a shot from Pavel Nekhaychik 11 minutes from time was the only effort that even vaguely troubled keeper Iker Casillas.

Spain are rebuilding after a poor showing at this year's World Cup before slipping to a surprise defeat in Slovakia last month that cost them top spot in the group.

With four matches played, Slovakia lead with 12 points after their 2-0 win in Macedonia and Spain and Ukraine, who won 3-0 in Luxembourg, each have nine. Macedonia have three points and Belarus and Luxembourg one each. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)