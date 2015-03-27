SEVILLE, Spain, March 27 Alvaro Morata justified his selection up front for Spain when he netted his debut international goal in a laboured 1-0 home win for the holders against Ukraine in Euro 2016 qualifying Group C on Friday.

Morata galloped on to a Koke pass in the 28th minute at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville and his shot took a slight deflection off a defender before looping over Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov into the net.

The victory helped Spain maintain pressure on group leaders Slovakia, who won 3-0 at home to minnows Luxembourg and have 15 points from five matches. Spain are second on 12 points, three ahead of Ukraine.

Spain had the upper hand for most of the first half, with Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Isco at the heart of most of their forays forward.

Although chasing the ball for long periods, Ukraine managed to create chances and midfielder Ruslan Rotan lashed an effort narrowly wide moments before Morata struck.

Sergio Ramos nodded against the frame of the goal from a David Silva free kick and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas had to be alert to keep out a Rotan free kick either side of halftime.

Spain lost control in the second period as Ukraine pushed hard for an equaliser and the excellent Rotan twice tested Casillas with powerful efforts.

Spain substitute Santi Cazorla came close to a second for the home side three minutes from time but Pyatov pulled off a superb finger-tip save.

Spain's next game is a friendly on Tuesday against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, a repeat of the 2010 World Cup final.