LOGRONO, Spain Oct 9 Spain will bid for an unprecedented third straight continental title after securing a place at Euro 2016 with a game to spare thanks to a 4-0 qualifying victory at home to Group C minnows Luxembourg on Friday.

Champions in 2008 and 2012, with a maiden World Cup in between, Spain's win in Logrono means they have an unassailable lead at the top of the section ahead of Slovakia and Ukraine. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)