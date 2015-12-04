Dec 4 Spain factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec.12:

Spain, seeking a third successive European crown in France next year, recovered from an early 2-1 loss in Slovakia -- their first qualifying loss for eight years -- to finish top of Group C with 27 points from 10 matches, netting 23 goals and conceding only three.

The defeat by Slovakia, who also qualified in second place, was the only blemish on Spain's record as they won their other nine matches.

Coach Vicente del Bosque:

The gruff Del Bosque, 64, became Spain's most successful coach when he led La Roja to a debut World Cup crown in 2010 and a second consecutive European title two years later.

The former Real Madrid manager's golden touch deserted him in Spain's failed title defence at the 2014 World Cup finals, when they were knocked out in the group stage, but he decided to stay on at least until France 2016 and has hinted he may continue until the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Spain's prospects:

La Roja are desperate to make up for their failure in Brazil and their success will depend on how well a handful of younger players integrate with experienced campaigners like captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas, playmakers Andres Iniesta and David Silva and midfield stalwart Sergio Busquets.

Among those coming through, much is expected of midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Isco and Koke, while Paco Alcacer and Alvaro Morata have looked sharp up front when given their chance. By contrast, striker Diego Costa has still to show he has what it takes to succeed at international level after an erratic season so far at Chelsea.

Previous tournaments:

Spain have reached the finals nine times and won in 1964, 2008 and 2012. They also reached the final in 1984, losing 2-0 to Michel Platini's France in Paris.

1964 winners; 1980 group stage; 1984 runners-up; 1988 group stage; 1996 quarter-finals; 2000 quarter-finals; 2004 group stage; 2008 winners; 2012 winners.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

