LOGRONO, Spain, Sept 6 Holders Spain qualified for the Euro 2012 finals with two games to spare after David Villa and Alvaro Negredo both scored twice in a 6-0 drubbing of Group I minnows Liechtenstein on Tuesday.

Striker Negredo put Spain ahead in the 34th minute and added a second three minutes later before a sweetly-struck Xavi freekick gave the home side a 3-0 lead at halftime.

A goal from fullback Sergio Ramos and two more from Spain's all-time top scorer Villa, his 48th and 49th for his country, completed the rout after a frustrating opening half hour.

The victory against the tiny principality, with a population of 35,000 compared to Spain's 47 million, made it six wins out of six in Group I for Vicente del Bosque's side and put them eight points clear of second-placed Czech Republic.

