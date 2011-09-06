LOGRONO, Spain, Sept 6 Holders Spain qualified
for the Euro 2012 finals with two games to spare after David
Villa and Alvaro Negredo both scored twice in a 6-0 drubbing of
Group I minnows Liechtenstein on Tuesday.
Striker Negredo put Spain ahead in the 34th minute and added
a second three minutes later before a sweetly-struck Xavi
freekick gave the home side a 3-0 lead at halftime.
A goal from fullback Sergio Ramos and two more from Spain's
all-time top scorer Villa, his 48th and 49th for his country,
completed the rout after a frustrating opening half hour.
The victory against the tiny principality, with a population
of 35,000 compared to Spain's 47 million, made it six wins out
of six in Group I for Vicente del Bosque's side and put them
eight points clear of second-placed Czech Republic.
