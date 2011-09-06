* Holders through from Group I with two games to spare
* Villa, Negredo net doubles in 6-0 win over Liechtenstein
LOGRONO, Spain, Sept 6 Holders Spain qualified
for the Euro 2012 finals with two games to spare after David
Villa and Alvaro Negredo scored twice in a 6-0 drubbing of
Liechtenstein on Tuesday.
Striker Negredo put the world champions ahead in the 34th
minute and added a second three minutes later before a
sweetly-struck Xavi freekick gave the home side a 3-0 lead at
halftime.
A rare goal from fullback Sergio Ramos and two more from
Spain's all-time top scorer Villa, his 48th and 49th for his
country, completed the rout.
The victory against the tiny principality, with a population
of 35,000 compared to Spain's 47 million, made it six wins out
of six in Group I for Vicente del Bosque's side and put them
eight points clear of second-placed Czech Republic.
"We struggled a bit during the first half hour but things
improved as the game went on and I was lucky enough to score,"
Villa said in an interview with Spanish television.
"Now we have a lot of time to think about it (Euro 2012),"
he added. "I think it's going to be important that we managed to
qualify so early."
On a warm evening in Logrono, capital of Spain's La Rioja
wine region, Del Bosque responded to a slew of injuries to
defenders by deploying midfielder Sergio Busquets as a centre
back alongside Raul Albiol.
He left striker Fernando Torres out of the squad entirely
and former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas on the bench and
gave Negredo a start up front with Villa and Torres's Chelsea
team mate Juan Mata.
VILLA BRILLIANCE
The home side needed a trademark defence-splitting pass from
playmaker Xavi in the 34th minute to break the deadlock after a
well-organised Liechtenstein had frustrated the home side for
the first half hour.
The Barcelona midfielder lofted the ball to Negredo, who
controlled it on his chest, let it bounce once and lashed it
past Liechtenstein goalkeeper Peter Jehle.
The Sevilla striker made it 2-0 three minutes later thanks
to a piece of Villa brilliance.
Andres Iniesta picked out his Barca team mate in the area
and instead of shooting Villa backheeled the ball to Negredo who
poked it into the far corner of the net.
Xavi stepped up with a sweetly-struck freekick on the stroke
of halftime and fullback Ramos sidefooted home an Iniesta cross
seven minutes after the break.
Villa made it 5-0 in the 59th minute when he swept home
Mata's clever centre and grabbed a second and Spain's sixth with
just over 10 minutes left with a volleyed finish from a Xabi
Alonso freekick.
"We are pleased but also perhaps a bit sad because there
were some players who could not join in today," Del Bosque told
Spanish television.
