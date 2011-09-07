MADRID, Sept 7 The competition for places in
Spain's frontline for Euro 2012 has increased the pressure on
misfiring Chelsea striker Fernando Torres.
The world and European champions thrashed Liechtenstein 6-0
on Tuesday to qualify for the finals, but Torres was dropped to
the stands as David Villa and Alvaro Negredo both scored twice
and Sergio Ramos and Xavi completed the rout.
"There were ten players who didn't play," Spain coach
Vicente del Bosque said when asked about the surprise decision
to leave Torres out.
"He is an important player, but the people selected for the
national team are those who do well for their clubs, not the
other way round."
Torres has scored 27 times for Spain, including the only
goal in their Euro 2008 final win over Germany, but was short of
match fitness after injury and contributed little to last year's
victorious World Cup finals campaign.
The 27-year-old continued to struggle for form in the
Premier League last season when a high-profile transfer from
Liverpool to Chelsea failed to spark a change in fortunes, and
he still has only one goal to his name at Stamford Bridge.
Over the last year he has only managed to find the net once
for the national team, in a June friendly against the United
States, and the competition to be Villa's strike partner is
heating up.
Barcelona's Villa, Spain's all-time top scorer, took his
tally to 49 in Logrono on Tuesday while Sevilla's Negredo bagged
his third goal in two matches, his fifth in seven.
Athletic Bilbao's Fernando Llorente and Valencia's Roberto
Soldado, who notched a hat-trick on the opening day of the La
Liga season, are also pushing hard for the trip to Poland and
the Ukraine.
Former Real Madrid youth team forward Negredo, played down
the significance of Torres's relegation to the stands.
"He came down to the dressing room after the game and
congratulated me," Negredo told sports daily AS.
"I'm not going to enter into whether he was annoyed or
anything, it was a great gesture to congratulate me for the
goals.
"I would understand it if he was, because it isn't much fun
to come and not play a single minute, but he is a great
colleague and is one of the captains of the national team."
(Writing by Mark Elkington; Editing by John O'Brien. To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on for more soccer news