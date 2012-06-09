By Iain Rogers
GDANSK, June 9 Andres Iniesta was key to Spain's
triumphs at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup despite injury
problems and the fact that he is fully fit and in scintillating
form should strike fear into Spain's rivals in Poland and
Ukraine.
The fleet-footed attacking midfielder, scorer of the goal
that secured the Iberian nation's first world title, tore China
apart in Spain's final Euro 2012 warm-up match in Seville last
weekend, hitting the crossbar before setting up David Silva to
tap in the winner in a 1-0 success.
Iniesta's ability to glide effortlessly past opponents or
find a killer pass is perhaps matched only by his Barcelona team
mate Lionel Messi and he has developed a fine understanding with
Silva that makes the diminutive pair a lethal combination.
"He is in fine shape," Spain coach Vicente del Bosque told a
news conference in Gdansk on Friday previewing Sunday's Group C
opener against Italy in the Polish port city.
"He is enjoying his football, like all the players, and the
doubts we had about his fitness two years ago are absent this
year," he added.
"We hope everything goes well and that he will be decisive
in the six matches we hope to play here."
Iniesta is likely to operate in his usual position on the
left of midfield against the Italians, whom the Spanish
eliminated on penalties in Vienna four years ago on their way to
winning a second continental title.
Xavi will be pulling the strings in the middle, with Silva
probably deployed on the right and Xabi Alonso and Sergio
Busquets completing the midfield in central holding roles behind
the three playmakers.
"I am in good shape and full of confidence and I feel like I
am in optimum playing condition," Iniesta told an earlier news
conference at the eye-catching new Gdansk arena.
"It's true that before both the last European Championship
and the World Cup I always had a problem and this time it's not
the case," added the 28-year-old.
"What I focus on is feeling good and in this case I have
achieved that."
Asked if he felt like a leader on the pitch in a vastly
experienced team full of European and world champions, he said
he was merely focused on doing his job.
"Everyone has to be a leader in their position so that the
team performs well as a whole," he added.
Croatia and Ireland complete Group C and the two teams to go
through will face the winners and runners-up of a Group D
featuring France, England, Sweden and co-hosts Ukraine.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)